Premiere: Xinobi - 'Skateboarding'

Portuguese artist Xinobi didn't initially want to enter music.

A passionate skateboarder, his heart lay with the tricks, stunts, and community of skate culture.

But an accident changed all that. Breaking his arm, the serious injury called for a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Picking up the guitar in an attempt to soothe his arm, Xinobi became engrossed by music - yet never fully left skate culture behind.

New release 'Skateboarding' is a reflection on the scene, on the impact it had on him. Shooting the full visuals alongside his wife, the video returns to his first love.

He explains: "Redefine the world around you". The words of Ian MacKaye are the motto for this film, where music and skateboard meet in the eternal attempt to rethink the world."

