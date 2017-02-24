Premiere: Wyvern Lingo - 'Maybe It's My Nature'

Wyvern Lingo have always wanted to side-step convention.

The Irish group tend to think outside the box when they enter the studio, working on material that sits slightly askew from their contemporaries.

New song 'Maybe It's My Nature' is one aspect of this. On the surface it's all shimmering melody and deft arrangement, but it actually goes a lot deeper into feelings of lust and regret than most would care to admit.

Wyvern Lingo's Karen Cowley says of the song: “'Maybe It’s My Nature' is about having a wandering eye, and the feelings of guilt that come with that. The song addresses three different people: a partner, a dead poet, and myself.”

She adds: “I find that female characters in a lot of popular media still seem to lack sexual agency or fall into age old stereotypes. I wrote this song at a time when I was particularly fed up of hearing and seeing the same depictions that don’t resonate with how I feel.”

Tune in now.

