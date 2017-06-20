Premiere: Wrongtom Meets The Ragga Twins - 'Follow Fashion' (Murder He Wrote Remix)

Reggae is built around collaboration.

Jamaica is, after all, a small island, meaning that for the culture to move and progress a form of friendly competition was necessary.

Wrongtom taps into this tradition, with the UK producer working alongside a plethora of vocalists and guest musicians in his time.

Hitting up Hackney's legendary Ragga Twins, the crew began assembling a system melter fit to work any time, any place, any where.

'Follow Fashion' sits on the dubby end on the dancehall spectrum, with the sheer energy of The Ragga Twins steering things in a jungle direction.

We're able to premiere Murder He Wrote's re-work of the track - hefty bass action for the heatwave, it's an absolute summer scorcher.