Premiere: Willie Breeding ft. Caitlin Rose - 'Prague Spring'

Willie Breeding needed to go home.

Venturing back to Kentucky, the songwriter took a bag of new tricks with him, a few fresh ideas, and some unexpected collaborators.

New album 'Big Sky' was the result. Curiously off kilter Americana with an indie rock flourish, it's buoyed by what he terms a "weird, sad restlessness".

New cut 'Prague Spring' emerged from the fragments Willie Breeding took with him into the studio, spun into a poetic tapestry with the aid of Caitlin Rose.

He explains: "I knew I wanted to make these stories into a song.The melody came first, but it was a hard story to tell in song form, and I didn't want it to be spelled out and specific like a folk song. I just wanted it to evoke what I imagined the feeling to be."

"I called Caitlin because she's one of my favourite lyricists, and I thought she would enjoy the story. I felt too close to the material working on it myself. Later, when I was showing my wife the lyrics Caitlin and I had written, she instantly came up with the last line of the song, which I took as a good omen."

Tune in now.

