Premiere: Willie Breeding ft. Caitlin Rose - 'Prague Spring'

Willie Breeding needed to go home.
Venturing back to Kentucky, the songwriter took a bag of new tricks with him, a few fresh ideas, and some unexpected collaborators.
New album 'Big Sky' was the result. Curiously off kilter Americana with an indie rock flourish, it's buoyed by what he terms a "weird, sad restlessness".
New cut 'Prague Spring' emerged from the fragments Willie Breeding took with him into the studio, spun into a poetic tapestry with the aid of Caitlin Rose.
He explains: "I knew I wanted to make these stories into a song.The melody came first, but it was a hard story to tell in song form, and I didn't want it to be spelled out and specific like a folk song. I just wanted it to evoke what I imagined the feeling to be."
"I called Caitlin because she's one of my favourite lyricists, and I thought she would enjoy the story. I felt too close to the material working on it myself. Later, when I was showing my wife the lyrics Caitlin and I had written, she instantly came up with the last line of the song, which I took as a good omen."
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.