Premiere: Will Joseph Cook - 'Fish'

Will Joseph Cook is almost continually creative.

Fresh from releasing his debut full length project, the songwriter recently went back into the studio to find renewed focus.

The songs came pouring forth. Sugary of melody and personal of lyric, Will Joseph Cook's writing style never strays far from being utterly arresting.

Crafting a new EP, the material is set to drop tomorrow (October 27th) and it captures a talent in transition, a songwriter who is moving from one idea to the next.

He explains: “The EP is a small selection of what I've been writing over the past few months. I'm writing everyday so it felt wrong to wait so long to get a new release out. I think now that so much recording and writing can be done from your bedroom, you don't need to wait to develop your ideas.”

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Fish', and it's a splendid musical tale, one that dwells in soft currents, and emerged packed with glorious hooks.

Enough of the 'Fish' puns, though - tune in below.

For tickets to the latest Will Joseph Cook shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.