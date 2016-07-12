Premiere: Wild & Free - 'Ferns And Stuff'

Los Angeles production duo Drew Kramer and George Cochrane simply seem to work together.

There's an innate chemistry to their music, a sense that this is two voices merging, and becoming something much, much bigger.

New album 'Shapes On Shapes' is incoming, with Wild & Free fusing billowing electro-pop with deep, textured production.

New cut 'Ferns And Stuff' may have a prosaic title but it veers off into imaginative realms, that chugging bassline offset by billowing electronics.

It's a low-slung ride through the desert, top down with the air flushed through the balmy sky.

Tune in now.

