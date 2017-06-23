Premiere: Wide Eyed Boy - 'Loving You Is So Easy'

A slick funky introduction to their multi-national ambitions...
28 · 06 · 2017
Wide Eyed Boy

Wide Eyed Boy are from different countries - different continents, even - but they all inhabit the same creative universe.

Meeting at Liverpool's LIPA institute, the four piece was afforded the time to truly find themselves.

New single 'Loving You Is So Easy' marks the opening spell of a stunning 12 month period, with the band finally sharing the material they have stockpiled.

The new track leads the way, a slick, funky, bass-fuelled extravaganza that comes close to fulfilling their multi-national ambitions.

Tune in now.

