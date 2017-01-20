Premiere: Whole Doubts - 'Leave' (ft. Kevin Garrett)

Frequency and Aalias have constructed some of the biggest pop songs of recent times.

The duo helped steer Eminem's huge single 'The Monster', and seem to have cracked the charts countless times since.

Whole Doubts is a release valve for their artistic aims, with the pair uniting to focus on something a little more experimental.

New single 'Leave' is the perfect balance between pop and art, the muscular production uniting flouro-soaked synths and shuddering low-end.

Kevin Garrett supplies those delicious vocals, perfectly offsetting the adventurous yet addictive production.

Tune in now.

