Premiere: Whinnie Williams - 'What About Me'

Sometimes you just have to admit that you can't give any more.

Life can occasionally get you down, seeming to demand a lot more that it's actually giving back.

Whinnie Williams knows this feeling all too well. The singer found herself in the studio recently, and was unable to separate herself from connections outside.

Working with some close collaborators, these feelings can pouring out, settling into slow-burning new track 'What About Me'.

An ode to self-respect and independence, it comes backed with a typically stylish video.

Whinnie tells Clash...

“I was going through a phase where I felt like I was helping a lot of people but wasn’t getting the same back, so I was in the studio with Will Vaughan from Crystal Bats and we were working on a song and I just sang out the line “What About Me!!” I wanted to tap into the Crystal Bats sound with my R&B melodies and I love the combination!

It's a delicious partnership - check it out now.

