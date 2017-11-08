Premiere: WDL ft. Roads - 'Cashmere' (Moods Remix)

Swedish artist WDL has a stunning pop knack.

Recently pairing up with vocalist Roads, the pair constructed enthralling new cut 'Cashmere'.

Stylish, funky pop music, it has a chrome-plated finish with a powerful rhythmic engine purring underneath.

Dutch producer Moods flips the track on its head, adding a fresh perspective while retaining the essential voice of the original.

He explains: "It was a lot of fun to flip the script on 'Cashmere'. What WDL did with his album was very cool and when I hear this single I had a pretty natural sense of inspiration from the start as to what I wanted to do with it. Remixes are weird - sometimes they come super naturally and other times they are a labour of love, but this one came together super easy for me."

Airing first on Clash, you can check it out below.