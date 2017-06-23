Premiere: Warsnare - 'Kairos' (ft. Kate Tempest)

The latest release on Infinite Machine may just be one of their most exciting.

London based producer Warsnare has crafted a full length document, with new album 'Warchestra' arriving next month.

The electronic musician's span is global, continually absorbing fresh influences while pursuing a solitary, individual voice.

Clash is able to air new song 'Kairos', and it utilises elements of Brazil's musical heritage to construct something special.

The tinkling piano's and slight bossa element in the rhythm are offset by fragmentary electronics, a continual digital hiss that peers into the future.

Mercury (and not BRIT Award) nominee Kate Tempest is on hand to lay down some rhymes, and she clearly delights in working amidst the arrangement.

Fascinating and deeply groove-laden, you can check out 'Kairos' below.

