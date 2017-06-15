Premiere: Warm Digits - 'Growth Of Raindrops' (ft. Sarah Cracknell)

Newcastle duo Warm Digits are back, and this time they're grabbing a select batch of collaborators.

New album 'Wireless World' is incoming on Memphis Industries, Peter Brewis of Field Music, Sarah Cracknell of Saint Etienne, Devon Sproule, and Mia La Metta of Beards.

New track 'Growth Of Raindrops' features the immediately recognisable tones of Saint Etienne's Sarah Cracknell, with her effervescent voice filtered through the duo's undulating Kraut-pop.

Airing first on Clash, Steve Jefferies introduces it thus: "'Growth Of Raindrops' is one of the krautrock-powered, hyper-melodic songs from 'Wireless World', and had existed as an instrumental live favourite for some time before we recorded the album. We'd struck up a friendship with Saint Etienne after Bob Stanley asked us to help soundtrack the documentary film he made with artist Esther Johnson, called Asunder, and later supported Saint Etienne at Sage Gateshead, where we first met Sarah."

"When drawing up our wish-list of guest vocalists for the album, Sarah was a front-runner as we'd been big fans of the lush electronic pop of Saint Etienne since the year dot, and we were delighted she was up for a collaboration. Sarah's vocal amplifies the melodic energy of the song, and takes the album's theme of environmental jeopardy to narrate a tale of nature, loss, beauty and ambivalence."

Warm Digits have confirmed the following shows:

August

18 Green Man Festival

24 Brighton The Prince Albert

25 London The Lexington

September

1 Newcastle The Cluny (album launch show)

2 Manchester Psych Fest

November

5 Newcastle The Cluny (with Field Music) SOLD OUT

December

2 Leeds Us vs. Them @ Brudenell Social Club

