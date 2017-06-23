Premiere: Walt Disco - 'No Need For A Curtain'

Glasgow's guitar scene seems to be in convulsions right now.

New groups are spewing forth, each with their own take on the sheer righteous noise that a guitar can create.

Walt Disco showcased their new EP at the city's Poetry Club earlier in the month, pressed up on 8" transparent vinyl.

The EP sold out instantly, testimony to the band's ribald Cramps-influenced sound.

Gnarly, gothic indie bedlam with a side order of glamour, Walt Disco thrive on unpredictability, on that sense of glitter-fuelled chaos.

We've nabbed the video for 'No Need For A Curtain' and it's a leering, lustful document, showcasing that remarkable visual sense which drives the band.

The perfect primer for Walt Disco's illicit thrills, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Neelam Khan Vela

