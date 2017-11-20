Premiere: W. H. Lung - 'WANT'

Manchester newcomers W.H. Lung continue to impress with new cut 'WANT'.
The band's sound is immediately infectious yet difficult to place; off kilter guitar pop with swathes of electronics, their never-ending percussive chug recalls Neu! at their most expansive.
New song 'WANT' is a mini-epic, a masterpiece in control and release, with those impeccable Krautrock influences set against an innate pop sensibility.
Perfectly sized to occupy the side of a seven inch single, 'WANT' acts as a sort of mini-manifesto, with W.H. Lung barking out Kerouac's advice: "First thought, best thought!"
Tune in now.
Catch W.H. Lung at the following shows:
November
24 Leeds Live Art Bistro
December
2 Sheffield The Harley
15 Manchester The White Hotel
