Premiere: W. H. Lung - 'WANT'

Manchester newcomers W.H. Lung continue to impress with new cut 'WANT'.

The band's sound is immediately infectious yet difficult to place; off kilter guitar pop with swathes of electronics, their never-ending percussive chug recalls Neu! at their most expansive.

New song 'WANT' is a mini-epic, a masterpiece in control and release, with those impeccable Krautrock influences set against an innate pop sensibility.

Perfectly sized to occupy the side of a seven inch single, 'WANT' acts as a sort of mini-manifesto, with W.H. Lung barking out Kerouac's advice: "First thought, best thought!"

Tune in now.

Catch W.H. Lung at the following shows:

November

24 Leeds Live Art Bistro

December

2 Sheffield The Harley

15 Manchester The White Hotel

