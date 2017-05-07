Premiere: VLMV - 'If Only I'

South London duo VLMV seems to dwell on slow-moving beauty.

The pair - Pete Lambrou and Ciaran Morahan - have an interest in ambient composition, as well as the links between modern classical and electronic.

Uniquely atmospheric, their brooding, cinematic music has a sharply visual quality, painting in lugubrious dollops of sound.

New album 'Stranded, Not Lost' emerges on February 16th, and it's a wonderfully concise document, something that feels truly unified and whole.

New cut 'If Only I' airs first on Clash, and it recalls the post-rock of Sigur Ros melded to the post-classical of the Erased Tapes catalogue.

Pete Lambrou: "'If Only' I was the first track written for 'Stranded, Not Lost' and really set the tone for the rest of the album. I was reading a lot of dystopia at the time and I really wanted to get across a regretful nostalgia and the inability to say goodbye. I think that's the underlying fear throughout the album, not of a post apocalyptic world but of everything coming undone."

Tune in now.

Catch VLMV at the following shows:

March

16 London Archspace (Album Launch Show)

22 Glasgow Glad Cafe

23 Leeds The Fox & Newt

24 Derby Dubrek Studios

25 Brighton Prince Albert

