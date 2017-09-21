Premiere: Virgin Suicide - 'Forever Trouble'

Danish group Virgin Suicide have a bold attitude towards songwriting.

A band capable of reaching great heights, the Nordic outfit's debut album reached far-reaching acclaim in their native Denmark.

New album 'Forever Trouble' is incoming, with Clash able to share the title track before anyone else.

An engaged return, it finds Virgin Suicide wrestling with their own demons, continually at war with themselves.

Martin Grønne explains how “the song tracks the almost impossible acceptance of the fact that nothing is really gonna get better... Your mind always finds a way to trouble up your life and that’s how it's always gonna be.”

Sweeping songwriting with a hint of the epic, you can check it out below.

