Premiere: Violetta Zironi - 'Half Moon Lane' EP

Violetta Zironi started writing songs when she was 16, secretive vignettes that she avoided sharing with prying eyes.

Growing in confidence, she began to step out and started playing shows, honing her work in the process.

Still only 22 years old, Violetta's star is gleaming, with Jack Savoretti personally inviting the Italian artist on tour.

Enraptured by her folk-hewn Americana, crowds flocked to the shows early, just to catch her performances.

New EP 'Half Moon Lane' is incoming, and it's a gentle, easy-on-the-ear selection that continually surprises.

Violetta explains: "It stands for the journey I've been on for the past months and years, which brought me to where I am today. The songs are memories, worries and hopes recorded from me to you."

Out shortly, you can check out the 'Half Moon Lane' EP first on Clash. Tune in now.

