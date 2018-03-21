Premiere: Violet - 'Jaded'

When listening to Violet it's possible to pick out various familiar sounds, various strands from indie's storied past.

Elements of shoegaze - Slowdive, for instance - mingle with grunge, topped off with the arch air of vintage Suede.

Amid all this, though, lies a genuinely original voice, with Violet applying their own stamp to everything they release.

Debut single 'Feel' emerged last year, a striking introduction rooted in that surging riff and the repeated, yearning vocal.

New cut 'Jaded' continues their path, with the band finding renewed confidence in one another, and their join purpose.

Luke Brickett Haycock says: "'Jaded' felt special, it was written in a trance like state where it all just kind of blossomed from out of nowhere one night. It’s about that feeling when something, whatever it is, gets ingrained and stuck in your head but you just want it gone and it doesn’t leave..."

Tune in now.

Catch Violet at the following shows:

April

11 London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

21 Oxford Jericho Tavern

27 Birmingham O2 Academy

May

6 Nottingham The Chameleon Arts Café

