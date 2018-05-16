Premiere: VIO_L3T - 'Sentinel'

Grime crew Coyote Records have long had an association with Bristol.

When Clash spoke to label founder Tomas Fraser last year he reflected that, in many ways, the imprint has deeper roots in Bristol than it does in London.

New signing VIO_L3T emerges from this connection - a club kid, he would often be first through the door at Coyote raves, eager to soak up the bass vibrations.

Working from his rural home in Somerset's Castle Cary, he began sending across tracks to Coyote, gradually finding a style of his own.

New release 'Cloud-Tech' is a phenomenal 12 inch, with the lead track already a serious weapon amongst forward-thinking grime DJs.

The full package features two brand new tracks, alongside a 'Cloud-Tech' remix from the redoubtable e.m.m.a.

We're able to share the murky, atmospheric 'Sentinel', a track that seems to assert its own world, its own identity from the off.

There's a dystopian feel, but the sonics are surprisingly beautiful - all gleaming chrome-plated finish amid the dark tones.

An imposing first step, you can check out 'Sentinel' below.

'Cloud-Tech' will be released on June 15th - pre-order HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.