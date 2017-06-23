Premiere: Vincent - 'Show Me' (ft. Aviella)

Canadian producer Vincent doesn't want to be tied down by anyone or anything.

A musician who wants to operate without boundaries, his free-flowing pop approach fuses tropical textures with electronic dissonance.

Heading back to the studio, the Winnipeg native called up Aviella, a vocalist who he has been a fan of for some time.

Initially laying down a few ideas, figuring one another out, the collaboration suddenly clicked in place when the beat of new single 'Show Me' revealed itself.

The rest was pretty effortless. Stellar, future-driven pop music that sets (and then breaks) its own rules, it's an incessant, idea-laden blast of energy.

Vincent explains: "After being a fan of Aviella for a while she sent me the demo that has since turned into this record."

"I managed to finish this idea by leaving it for a few weeks without listening to it or working on it. A fresh pair of ears when I came back helped me to create something that wasn't there at first. I never used to work like this but every track on my upcoming EP has been finished this way."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.