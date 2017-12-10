Premiere: Villa Rivercat - 'Morning Comes'

Villa Rivercat hail from Sweden, a country endowed with some remarkable musicians.

That said, this lot more than hold their own. Gilded folk-hewn Americana, the band's superb harmonies and trickling guitar chords build into something special.

New album 'Days And Weeks And Hours' arrives on December 8th, with Clash able to premiere new song 'Morning Comes'.

Timeless songwriting, it's a dose of Scandinavian sunshine, billowing through Autumnal leaves. Villa Rivercat tell Clash:

"The song is about not being able to let go of behaviours and thoughts and how brooding can kinda consume you. Lying awake, thoughts spinning, finally realizing that the sun is going up and you've been awake all night. Or just that melancholic feeling of waking up before dawn looking out over the landscape as the sun is rising."

Tune in now.

