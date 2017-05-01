Premiere: Victors - 'Turn Out The Lights' EP

Victors hail from Leeds, but the four-piece have their sights set internationally.

The band's material has spread across the web, with their frisky electro-pop gaining more than one million streams on Spotify.

Stalwarts on BBC Introducing, Victors are now ready to unveil new EP 'Turn Out The Lights'.

Glamorous production allied to punk energy and some remarkably personal lyricism, it's a broad yet also succinct introduction.

Three tracks and one remix, it's a punchy statement of intent from a group who can't remain still for long. Tune in now.