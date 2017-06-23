Premiere: VIØLETS - 'Falling In Time'

VIØLETS is a three-piece pop project from London, a group uniting a trio of highly distinct musical talents.

Seeming to blossom with each passing release, the band are slowly rising to become one of the country's more curious pop talents.

New single 'Falling In Time' is a bouncy, buoyant return, all glowing of melody and incessant of chorus.

Unafraid to show its emotional side, 'Falling In Time' is a cross-section of a group who seem to have a three-dimensional view of pop nuance.

Speaking on the track, VIØLETS - Aaron, Rob and Pippa - state: “This track was written after spending a summer with some amazing people - it's about a place where you can be where/whoever you want to be, a parallel to the real world; a place full of dreamers and their dreams. It's about the feeling of living in the moment - a carelessness that is rare and something we wanted to capture. A feeling that we all share."

Tune in now.

