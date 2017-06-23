Premiere: Van Common - 'Moonlight Blue'

Sebastiaan van Ravenhorst needed to get away.

Heading out to the beach, he tried to leave his troubles behind, letting the coastal breeze rub up against him.

Retreating to a beach hut, the songwriter - who uses the name Van Common - started to write.

'Moonlight Blue' emerged from this period in his life, a piece of gilded indie pop with a swooning, almost pastoral feel.

Reminiscent of Real Estate or early Beach Fossils, it's got a carefree vibe that is completely unique.

Van Common expands: “I kind of started singing to the moon as if she was a woman, being scared to grow too attached as she might leave me in the morning.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.