Premiere: Vallens - 'If I Don't Know You'

Vallens emerged from the imagination of Robyn Phillips, but swiftly went on to touch other lives.

Following a (rightly) celebrated debut album, the project quickly expanded, incorporating Colin J. Morgan (Cellphone), Marta Cikojevic (TOPS), and Devon Henderson.

New EP 'Dimmed In My Display' is incoming, a side-step from a group whose next move could never be predicted.

Bold, striking songwriting, Vallens match the pop impulses of ABBA to the ground-breaking approach of This Mortal Coil, or even early Killing Joke.

New song 'If I Don't Know You' matches the unsettling nature of David Lynch's cinematic output to some soothing, almost blissful sounds.

Like some inverse of the shoegaze template Vallens want to use guitar effects to disrupt rather than calm, with 'If I Don't Know You' carrying a lingering sense of the eerie.

Tune in now.

