Premiere: Vacances - 'Hearts'

Vacances needed to get away.

A duo - Danny and Alex - the pair packed their bags and flew out of their native New York, arriving in Europe with a desire to soak up history and culture.

Travelling across the continent, and hitting North Africa on the way, Vacances emerged completely changed.

New single 'Hearts' is part of this shift, impeccable synth pop delivered with an 80s twist.

Out now, Danny from the band explains: “If I bring in a song that I like or look at as inspiration, we just stop right there and toss it out, Alex really helped to make sure things come from a place that we created and not something that was too heavily influenced by another artist.”

A blistering foray into intriguing new territory, you can dive into 'Hearts' below.

