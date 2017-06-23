Premiere: Uppermost - 'Atoms' (ft. Birsen)

French producer Uppermost has a supremely stylish sound.

Working within that much-admired lineage of French house producers, the musician - real name Behdad Nejatbakhshe - has been able to carve out his own lane.

New album 'Perseverance' is another step forward, a hazy, melodic return that plays with club tropes to create something unique, and rather beguiling.

Out on March 23rd - pre-order your copy HERE - we're able to share an enticing preview.

The production on 'Atoms' borders on the Balearic, with those analogue synths delivering a cool electronic breeze over the endlessly pulsating rhythms.

Birsen adds guest vocals, and the interplay between bubbling electronics and huamne delivery fuses into something pretty special.

Tune in now.

