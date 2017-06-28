Premiere: Uniting Of Opposites - 'Vortex Number 9'

Now more than ever we're living a global environment.

The internet has triggered an incredible shift in culture, with songwriters in China able to share their work with producers in Iceland at the click of a button.

Tim Liken, Clem Alford and Ben Hazleton want to reflect this in their new project, working on an album under the name Uniting Of Opposites.

The group's sound sits somewhere between electronic production, jazz, and Indian classical composition, a phenomenally wide palette of influences to draw on.

'Vortex Number 9' arrives on April 20th via Tru Thoughts, a superb introduction to the swirling sounds that dominate their world.

Matching slumped beats against sitar melodies, it's an entrancing, hypnotic affair, one that goes a little deeper than most - even the title itself is a reference to numerology.

Tune in now.

