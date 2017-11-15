Premiere: Uncle Luc - 'Plateaux'

London's Uncle Luc makes deeply individual, perfectly formed nuggets of melody.

Now, power pop may be a slightly nebulous phrase - what pop is powerless, after all? - but it certainly suits this self-effacing songwriter.

Blasts of three minute pop melody, streams of acid-drenched guitar, and wonderfully witty lyrics combine to make each song something special.

Working with Super Fan 99 Records, Uncle Luc's new single 'Plateaux' drops on January 26th but we're able to give you a sneak peak.

Definitely one for fans of Brendan Benson or even Wilco's more straight-ahead passages, it's a thumping return with some smart-as-heck word-play.

So, tune in below.

