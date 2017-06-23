Premiere: TWOGOOD - 'Go Hard' ft. Shanade

TWOGOOD make music to move your feet.

Imagine prime era Michael Jackson hopping into the studio with funk boffins Soul Clap and you'd be close, and outrageously uplifting disco explosion.

New single 'Go Hard' is a case in point. All neon synths, syrup-sweet melodies and some booty-shaking beats, it's a storming delight from start to finish.

Shanade is on hand to supply guest vocals, and her piercing sense of soul brings out the dynamics inherent in TWOGOOD's production.

'Go Hard' or go home, we guess - and it's obvious which one we'll be choosing...

