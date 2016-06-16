Premiere: Twin Wild - 'Control'

Twin Wild make a rousing, soaring racket.

Indie rock with its heart on its sleeve, each song seems to become an anthem, destined to be sung back by countless fans.

It seems to be working so far. Debut EP 'My Heart' has garnered furious hype, notching up millions of streams in its web-led conquest.

New cut 'Control' picks up the momentum. Hard on the outside but soft underneath, the crunching guitar line belies one of the band's most personal lyrics to date.

Twin Wild explain: "'Control' is different to what we have ever released before. The chorus started as a rhythmical melody we had been playing with for a while for fun and we didn’t even plan for it to become a song really until we wrote the lyrics. This song is that little smile you get when karma has its way."

Tune in now.

Catch Twin Wild at the following shows:

May

25 Stoke-On- Trent The Sugarmill

26 Banbury Also Known As

27 Oxford The Cellar

29 Cambridge Portland Arms

For tickets to the latest Twin Wild shows click HERE.