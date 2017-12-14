Premiere: Tusks - 'Last' (Vök Remix)

Tusks has been an enduring presence this year.

Part of the female-forward Normal not Novelty collective, she delivered her stellar debut album earlier in the year.

With its frosted atmospherics and myriad of aesthetic subtleties, the LP makes for perfect winter listening, unveiling its charms over those long, sub zero nights.

Icelandic project Vök are clearly smitten, and ask to remix one of the tracks from Tusks' debut album.

Afforded free rein on 'Last', they've picked up on the unique atmosphere of her work while adding something of themselves, too.

It's a genuinely enchanting remix, bringing aligning two wonderful visions as one.

Tune in now.

