Premiere: Tuscan Sun - 'Blame'

Tuscan Sun are still only 19 years old, a teenage production duo with their sights set high.

Having spent the past 12 months working furiously on new material, the electronic pairing want to dominate 2018, plotting new releases, mixtapes, and more.

New single 'Blame' leads the way, with Tuscan Sun matching their effervescent electronics to a neat pop touch.

It's a succinct demonstration of musical potency, the duo fusing digital abstraction and bright neon colour to a killer chorus.

Tune in now.

