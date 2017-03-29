Premiere: Tropic Harbour - 'Can't Pretend'

Tropic Harbour made an impact last year, with surrealist pop jam 'New Life' signalling his arrival.
A potent, distinct, and highly individual pop vision, the Edmonton-based Canadian newcomer has a real sense of independence about his work.
New song 'Can't Pretend' is a delicious return, produced by Tropic Harbour (real name Mark Berg) and mastered by Luke Pretty of fellow Canadian act Tennyson.
Mark tells Clash that the song is "a departure into a more down-tempo electronic realm. The slow builds and atmosphere of the track play into the lyrical themes of self-discovery. It's about letting go of a past relationship and finding myself in the process."
Fascinating, engrossing alt-pop, you can check out 'Can't Pretend' below.
Catch Tropic Harbour at the following shows:
January
23 Edmonton Sewing Machine Factory
24 Saskatoon Vangelis
25 Winnipeg Big Fun Fest Showcase
March
2 Calgary Nite Owl
