Premiere: Tropic Harbour - 'Can't Pretend'

Tropic Harbour made an impact last year, with surrealist pop jam 'New Life' signalling his arrival.

A potent, distinct, and highly individual pop vision, the Edmonton-based Canadian newcomer has a real sense of independence about his work.

New song 'Can't Pretend' is a delicious return, produced by Tropic Harbour (real name Mark Berg) and mastered by Luke Pretty of fellow Canadian act Tennyson.

Mark tells Clash that the song is "a departure into a more down-tempo electronic realm. The slow builds and atmosphere of the track play into the lyrical themes of self-discovery. It's about letting go of a past relationship and finding myself in the process."

Fascinating, engrossing alt-pop, you can check out 'Can't Pretend' below.

Catch Tropic Harbour at the following shows:

January

23 Edmonton Sewing Machine Factory

24 Saskatoon Vangelis

25 Winnipeg Big Fun Fest Showcase

March

2 Calgary Nite Owl

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.