Premiere: Treeboy & Arc - 'Merge'

Treeboy & Arc met while studying at Leeds College Of Music.

Well, we say 'studying' - music was certainly involved, but we're not sure if many textbooks were opened or theories tested.

Rather, the four-piece threw themselves into writing song after song, each one a barbed post-punk entity that writhed and wriggled with obscene energy.

Debut EP 'Not Yet' arrives on December 1st, a potent display of dark-shaded poison that kicks off at 100MPH and only ever accelerates.

New cut 'Merge' airs first on Clash, it's a visceral bass-heavy ripper. Treeboy & Arc tell us: "The song is mostly about the decline of health from drinking too much and generally burning the candle at both ends. We wrote it while we should of been studying for exams. At the end we ran out of ideas so just sped up and hoped for the best!"

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.