Premiere: Tosca - 'Export Import' (Pacifica Remix)

Tosca have always done things their own way.

Seeking out a return to their underground roots, recent album 'Going Going Going' found the duo doing what they've always done best.

Wilfully eccentric electronic experimentalism, the album was a confident return, one that fused the abstract with an impish sense of humour.

Deciding to let a series of guest producers re-work the material, Tosca are now prepping new compilation 'BOOM BOOM BOOM / the Going Going Going remixes'.

Out on February 9th, it aptly arrives in the dead of winter. "'Going Going Going' was very much a winter album, and winter in Vienna to be precise. Already a quiet city, at this time of year the grey skies and misty days can wrap themselves around the city, whilst snow blankets the city in silence," explains Richard.

Rupert adds: "It was a very introspective Tosca Album, a reflection of that covered, silent time, just Richard and myself working alone in the studio. But just as February can be a dark time, it's also marks that point when the season begins to turn and it heralds the return of the warmer, lighter days to come."

" So 'Boom Boom Boom' is like the coming of spring, where we have opened up the studio again and invited our musical friends in to play."

Pacifica have reworked 'Export Import', and the bubbling electronics recall German techno in their cool, clinical precision. As ever with Tosca, though, those left field excursions remains, and Pacifica build on this to craft something unique.

Tune in now.

