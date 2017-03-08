Premiere: Too Many T's - 'Hang Tight'

Too Many T's are ready to share their new track 'Hang Tight'.

The hip-hop duo - Leon Rhymes and Ross Standaloft - have a clear love for the genre's golden age, with their production phat and their beats funky.

New track 'Hang Tight' boasts production from Flux Pavilion and Odjbox, and it sluices together the old with the new, adding some UK influences into the mix.

The duo grab the mic to spread some positive vibes, and rampaging across the bars with a real sense of something to prove.

Too Many T's will release new album 'South City' on September 15th. The duo will launch a new video for 'Hang Tight' via Facebook Live on August 5th.