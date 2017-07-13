Premiere: Todd Terry x Doug Lazy - 'We Love That Acid'

Todd Terry and Doug Lazy combine on new cut 'We Love That Acid' - tune in now.

It's three decades since Acid House first washed up on these shores, propelled by a coterie of Balearic inspired vagabonds and dreamers.

The impact can still be felt, with the shockwaves of those primal Chicago and Detroit cuts still being absorbed by the community around club culture.

'We Love That Acid' pairs Todd Terry against Doug Lazy, and it's matches those Acid influences against a 2l17 centric approach.

Looking backwards to go forwards, it's a frisky house mover that takes pride of place on Cr2 Records new compilation (order LINK ).

Tune in now.