Premiere: Tiga - 'Woke' (Justin Cudmore Remix)

Tiga's done it again.

The Canadian producer first began playing out his cut 'Woke' a few months back, a muscular piece of electro-leaning fare that simply goes off in the club.

Rapidly becoming an absolute anthem, 'Woke' matches those slightly acidic synths to that rumbling bassline, and of course that staccato vocal sample.

Out now on Turbo, 'Woke' has now been expanded for a full remix package, featuring Jamie Jones, Patrick Topping, Amine Edge & DANCE, Andrea Oliva, and Craig Williams.

Clash is able to premiere Justin Cudmore's take on the track, adding a little extra weight - at times, it even threatens to collapse in on itself, but moving out towards an intense, funky breakdown.

Tune in now.

Order the 'Woke Remixes' EP HERE.

