Premiere: Thys - 'Movement II (Tetris, Mon Amour)'

Thys is the solo guise of Noisia’s Thijs de Vlieger, one of the most respected electronics voices in the Netherlands.

New EP ‘Tetris, Mon Amour’ is the official release of a score for commissioned by the well-respected Dutch contemporary dance collective Club Guy & Roni.

Fusing music, visuals, and dance, the project found Thys operating with a balletic flourish as his electronic innovation found physical release.

A three-part suite split into Movements I, II, and III, the EP collects the original music and it makes for intriguing listening.

Set to be released on September 8th, 'Movement II' airs on Clash and it's a fragmented slice of avant techno that nonetheless retains a percussive kick.

Tune in now.

