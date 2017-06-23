Premiere: These Evil Streets ft. Morcee - 'Clap Your Hands'

These Evil Streets aren't about to let anyone hold them back - Radar residents for the past two years, their new EP 'Beware Tha Freaks' is a ravey concoction of underground flavours.

Lurid colours and fetid imagination, the EP drifts from Hackney to Chicago and back again, fluctuating between the outer fringes of the Baltimore and the borders of UK Funky.

Clash has opted for 'Clap Your Hands' - a Morcee-guesting straight up 'ardkore raver, it's one for the summer months.

'Beware Tha Freaks' is due to be released on July 21st.