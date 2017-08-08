Premiere: The Zephyr Bones - 'Juglar Child On The Carousel'

The Zephyr Bones are currently based in Barcelona, a city that has always welcomed outsiders.

Two of the band have their roots in Chile, and this cross-Atlantic conversation results in some wonderfully absorbing noise pop shapes.

New album 'Secret Place' arrives on November 10th, with Clash able to premiere a hazy, off kilter preview.

Stripped from the record, 'Juglar Child On The Carousel' is a succinct, pristine nugget of melody that arrives wrapped in fuzz.

Slightly surreal and ultimately difficult to place, The Zephyr Bones seem to allow the music to find its own path.

Tune in now.

Catch The Zephyr Bones at London's Shacklewells Arms on November 24th.