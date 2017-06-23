Premiere: The Yada Yada Yadas - 'Seven Years'

The Yada Yada Yadas hail from the North East of England, one of the country's real DIY heartlands.

A three-piece, their taut, electrifying live shows have sparked word of mouth buzz, blessed with a bagful of indie rock anthems.

Newly minted imprint Silent Kid Records have stepped in to support them, with debut single 'Seven Years' set to emerge on May 4th.

It opens with a choppy, barbed riff reminiscent of early Cribs, before the fuzzed out breakdown arrives with shades of Dinosaur Jr. or even Yuck.

It's a neat introduction, concise but imbued with huge promise. The band explain: "'Seven Years' is a fuzzy alt-pop track which hits hard, and lays seeds in the back of the mind with its huge chorus. It’s nostalgically heartbreaking, yet triumphant, and bathed in characteristic screeching guitar tones, which at times burst out from the seams of the song, allowing chaos to overcome the tightly knit composition to a delightfully sweet sour outcome."

Tune in now.

Catch The Yada Yada Yadas at the following shows:

May

12 Newcastle Little Buildings

15 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club w/ Partner

June

3 Darlington Music Box Festival

9 Newcastle Evolution Emerging Festival

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.