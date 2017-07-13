Premiere: The Vanguards - 'Rosie & The Blackheart'

From the outset Brighton newcomers The Vanguards wanted to make something big, something bold.

Unashamedly pop, the band's approach is reminiscent of the first 1975 record - bright, vivid pop songs, steeped in 80s glamour.

That recipe pays dividends on new cut 'Rosie & The Blackheart', a bittersweet narrative that comes equipped with some sterling melodic hooks.

The Vanguards tell Clash: "The recording you hear is the four of us playing together as one take, it’s really cool. That’s how it was done years ago on our favourite records, so it felt like the right thing to do. The song is about someone not being able to let go of the past and live in the now, looking back and taking responsibility for the things you did and the effects it has on the ones around you now, hoping that it may help you to move on."

Tune in now.