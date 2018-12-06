Premiere: The Riptide Movement - 'Plastic Oceans'

The Riptide Movement are one of Ireland's best new bands, a group whose continually blossoming talent knows no bounds.

Surging forward, their innate ambition has seem them link with one of the most sought after producers in the indie rock sphere.

Chris Coady left his native New York behind, travelling to London in order to work with the group following a conversation earlier in the year.

Seeming to unlock something in the group, The Riptide Movement took their colossal live energy into the studio with them.

New single 'Plastic Oceans' is the result, and it possibly ranks of the Irish band's biggest, most accomplished, most defined song to date.

The song's ecological themes are matched to slinky synths and an empowered, fist-pumping chorus, recalling everyone from Springsteen to The Killers in the process.

Mal Tuohy states: "We're honoured that our music will help raise awareness of one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time. Our reliance on single use plastics is destroying our oceans, so well highlighted by David Attenborough in Blue Planet 2. As the saying goes, ‘there are plenty more fish in the sea’ but if we can’t stem the tide of plastic, by 2050 there'll be more plastic than fish in our oceans. The future is in our hands."

A superb return, you can tune in below.

