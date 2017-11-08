Premiere: The Philistines Jr. - 'NYC'

The Philistines Jr. began more than 25 years ago, with brothers Peter and Tarquin Katis uniting to forge intriguing albums, numerous Peel sessions, and countless shows.

The duo then took a seat back, with Peter Katis gaining widespread plaudits for his production work with The National, Frightened Rabbit, and more.

But now they're back. The Philistines Jr. are working on new material, with a refreshed approach and countless new ideas.

Heading into the studio, the pair have constructed an enthralling, moonlight soaked version of Interpol's 'NYC'.

The stark cover is given a refreshing sheen by virtue of the guest vocalists: Tarquin's own children, Henry (14) and Helen (10).

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.