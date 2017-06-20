Premiere: The Penelopes - 'Mulholland Drive'

Parisian art-pop trio The Penelopes strike again on new song 'Mulholland Drive'.

The three-piece have been on our radar for some time, fusing Parisian atmospherics with a rich seam of intelligently crafted alt-pop.

New EP 'Leave Them All Behind' is incoming, and it conjures visions of driving top down across the American desert.

'Mulholland Drive' is perhaps the apex of this, sharing its title with a David Lynch film and that surreal noir atmosphere.

Easy on the ear and impossible to dislodge, 'Mulholland Drive' is The Penelopes at their finest.

Tune in now.