Premiere: The Nectars - 'We Will Run'

Bands from New York feel the weight of history on their shoulder. It's a city imbued with immense mythology, so you can either choose to be buried under it or dig your way out. The Nectars seem to accept the lineage of the Big Apple, but want to put their own spin on the fetid punk of mid 70s CBGBs. With only a handful of singles to their name the band have caused a stir in NY, with debut album 'Sci-Fi Television' set to drop on May 25th. "'Sci-fi Television'" is our band aid for a deep wound," they explain. "It holds back the monsters inside each of us. Beneath it, our worries and dreams cycle wildly. This is the story of our twenties, wandering, weird, reckless and bewildering. From the peaks of new love to the devastating lows of two house fires, we forced ourselves to air everything in hope that doing so would bring us to a higher plane musically." We're able to share new cut 'We Will Run' and it's a belting piece of punk rock rama lama, akin to some lost Johnny Thunders demo given a precocious 2018 lick of paint. The Nectars told us: "'We Will Run' is a track that’s truly close to our hearts. The song talks about having the desire to leave everything behind and RUN... no looking back. I think that all of us here in The Nectars are dreamers, willing to do whatever it takes to fulfill our hearts desires.” Tune in now. Catch The Nectars at the following shows: May 16 London House Of Vans 17 Brighton The Great Escape 18 Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre (Sold Out) 19 Birmingham O2 Academy (Sold Out) 21 London The Bedford (acoustic) 23 London The Monarch (headline show) 25 Nottingham Dot To Dot Festival 26 Bristol Dot To Dot Festival 27 Manchester Dot To Dot Festival