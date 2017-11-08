Premiere: The Modern Strangers - 'Hot Rain'

The Modern Strangers are in no mood to slow down.

The band have criss-crossed the UK this summer, playing a flurry of festival dates while taking their music to the people.

Set to play a flurry of headline shows when Autumn rolls round, it seems that the group have succeeded in getting their message out into the wild.

It's little wonder, though, that fans all at their feet when the songwriting is so succinct.

'Hot Rain' is a three minute gem, a blissful piece of guitar pop with a hazy 80s sheen that finds The Modern Strangers throwing themselves open to abandon.

Blessed with some of their innate live charm, you can checkout 'Hot Rain' below.