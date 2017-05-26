Premiere: The Modern Strangers - 'Coco Hello'

The Modern Strangers aren't ones to take it slow.

The synth pop duo released their debut single last year, and went from being almost total unknowns to soundtracking Made In Chelsea within weeks.

Championed by BBC Introducing and Radio X amongst others, the pair's crisp, exciting live shows reveal one simple fact: they've a lot more tunes in their cupboard.

New cut 'Coco Hello' will only add fuel to the fire, a saucy synth pop number that matches shuddering percussion to some beautiful electronic melodies.

Definitely ones to watch, 'Coco Hello' is ideal for these sweltering summer days...